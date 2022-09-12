The bodies of 4 more civilians with traces of torture were found in the liberated village of Kharkiv region

After the deoccupation of the village of Zaliznychne, four more bodies of civilians with traces of torture were discovered in the Kharkiv region.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported this on September 12.

Thus, after the village was liberated, local residents turned to the police and reported that the Russian military had killed their fellow villagers. Law enforcement officers discovered four bodies with traces of torture on September 11. Three of them buried in the yard, another one was buried in the asphalt plant opposite railway station.

Currently, the bodies have been sent for examination.

The American newspaper The Washington Post published a report from the village of Zaliznychne. Local residents told reporters that one of the rules of the Russians was a curfew after 6:00 p.m., after which it was necessary to sit in the dark. Local resident Maria Hryhorova spoke about local men who were drinking. The next morning she found them dead, one with two bullet holes in his head. The woman, together with fellow villagers, buried them in the yard — and it was their bodies that were dug up by the police.

A security guard "whose body rotted for months next to a gravel elevator at an asphalt plant that the Russians used as a sniper tower" is buried on the asphalt plantʼs grounds, according to The Washington Post.