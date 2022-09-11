The IAEA announced the restoration of power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored. This is necessary for the stable cooling of reactors.

The IAEA writes about this on its Twitter.

"The reserve power supply line of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been restored, which provides the plant with the external power supply necessary for cooling the reactor and other safety functions," the message reads.

On the eve of the night of September 11, Energoatom announced that the work of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was completely stopped. For the past three days, the sixth power unit has been working in island mode, supplying only its own needs of the ZNPP at a critically low power level (from 114 to 140 MW) since all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the energy system of Ukraine were damaged due to Russian shelling.