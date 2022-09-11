The IAEA announced the restoration of power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored. This is necessary for the stable cooling of reactors.
The IAEA writes about this on its Twitter.
"The reserve power supply line of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been restored, which provides the plant with the external power supply necessary for cooling the reactor and other safety functions," the message reads.
On the eve of the night of September 11, Energoatom announced that the work of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was completely stopped. For the past three days, the sixth power unit has been working in island mode, supplying only its own needs of the ZNPP at a critically low power level (from 114 to 140 MW) since all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the energy system of Ukraine were damaged due to Russian shelling.
- On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, said that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see in the first place." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings — this means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." However, the vast majority of the protection and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. On the same day, the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- On September 6, the International Atomic Energy Agency published a report on the results of its visit to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant: the organization confirmed that Russian military equipment was indeed located there and called for an immediate cessation of shelling to avoid a disaster.