”Energoatom”: Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely stopped

The work of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been completely stopped.

This was reported by the state company "Energoatom".

"Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41, power unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the power grid. Preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state," the company said.

For the past three days, this power unit has been operating in an island mode, feeding only its own needs of the ZNPP at a critically low power level (from 114 to 140 MW) since all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the energy system of Ukraine were damaged due to Russian shelling.

"Yesterday evening, after the restoration of one of these communication lines, it became possible to power the ZNPPʼs own needs from the energy system of Ukraine. Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state — cold shutdown," the message reads.

The company explains that in the event of repeated damage to the lines of communication with the power system, the ZNPPʼs own needs will be powered by diesel generators, the duration of which is limited by the technical resource and the amount of available diesel fuel.