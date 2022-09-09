NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: The war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase.

He stated this at a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"The war in Ukraine is entering a critical phase. Ukrainian forces have been able to stall Moscow’s offensive in Donbas, strike back behind Russian lines and retake territory," Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General emphasized: that if Russia stops fighting, there will be peace, but if Ukraine stops fighting, then it will cease to exist as an independent state.

Stoltenberg warned that Ukraine and NATO should "be ready for long-term measures," but called on allies to continue providing support to Ukraine.