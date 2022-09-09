The Minister of Community Development: Ukraine needs $349 billion to reconstruction after the war

Ukraine needs $349 billion for recovery and reconstruction. The World Bank, the European Commission and the government, in cooperation with partners, presented a joint report assessing the current needs for the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine.
This was reported on September 9 by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov.
Critical needs for the short term (up to 36 months) — $104.5 billion. The Government of Ukraine has already prepared an emergency recovery program. $3.4 billion is needed for these needs.
Chernyshov emphasized that this independent assessment is valid for all international partners in reconstruction planning, and this report is the first verified independent report on Ukraineʼs losses from the war and the need for reconstruction as of June 1.
- In September, architects and designers prepared a handbook on the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities. The guide presents ideas from the use of materials to the planning of neighborhoods with parks and squares. Detailed models of streets, with elements of their filling, rules for furnishing facades and main elements of the city, from sidewalks to individual landscaping objects, are also given.
- On August 23, 2022, the Ministry of Infrastructure presented a plan for the reconstruction of Crimea after its deoccupation. We are talking about the renewal of roads, electrification and modernization of the railway system, as well as the return of international airlines to Crimea. All reconstruction and development processes will be focused primarily on the tourism sector. At the same time, instead of promoting purely beach holidays, it is planned to revive cult festivals and events, including those of the indigenous peoples of Crimea, to create a space for holding business forums, conferences, and large-scale concerts.