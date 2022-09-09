The Minister of Community Development: Ukraine needs $349 billion to reconstruction after the war

Ukraine needs $349 billion for recovery and reconstruction. The World Bank, the European Commission and the government, in cooperation with partners, presented a joint report assessing the current needs for the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine.

This was reported on September 9 by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Critical needs for the short term (up to 36 months) — $104.5 billion. The Government of Ukraine has already prepared an emergency recovery program. $3.4 billion is needed for these needs.

Chernyshov emphasized that this independent assessment is valid for all international partners in reconstruction planning, and this report is the first verified independent report on Ukraineʼs losses from the war and the need for reconstruction as of June 1.