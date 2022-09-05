Architects and designers have prepared a handbook on the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities. What changes do they propose?

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko presented a handbook on the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities.

According to him, the directory will speed up, unify and make the cities destroyed by Russian shells even more prosperous and modern than they were before the war.

Architects, designers and urban planners worked on the project.

The guide presents ideas from the use of materials to the planning of neighborhoods with parks and squares. Detailed models of streets, with elements of their filling, rules for furnishing facades and the main elements of the city from sidewalks to individual facilities are also given.

The guide will be used by people who are directly involved in the process of rebuilding our cities and towns.

"Architects, designers, city politicians, civil servants in specialized departments and active members of communities will find a lot of use in it," Tymoshenko summed up.