The SBI began a “cleaning” in the de-occupied Balaklia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in the liberated city of Balaklia, Kharkiv Region, is already carrying out filtering ("cleaning") to prevent subversive activities by the Russians and their henchmen.
The SBI reported this on September 9.
Currently, the Security Forces are carefully working out information about people who collaborated with the Russians during the occupation, and are also checking those who may pose a threat to national security.
- It became known about the release of Balaklia on September 8. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in the Kharkiv direction and penetrated the enemyʼs defense to a depth of up to 50 kilometers. “Cleaning” is ongoing in a number of settlements.