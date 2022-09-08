Zelensky: since September 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than a thousand square kilometers of the Ukrainian territory

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than a thousand square kilometers of Ukrainian territory since the beginning of September.

Zelensky said this in an evening video message.

"Within the ongoing defense operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued, there are new results. In total, more than a thousand square kilometers of our territory have been freed since September 1. Thanks to everyone who made it happen! Thank you to the army, scouts and special services for every Ukrainian flag that has been installed these days," the president said.