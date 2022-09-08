There will be a street named after the fallen activist Roman Ratushny in Kyiv. The City State Administration supported the renaming

The Kyiv City Council supported the renaming of Volhohradska Street in the Solomyanskyi District to Roman Ratushny Street.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported this on September 8.
Apart Volhohradska Street, today there are about 40 streets, alleys and squares in the capital, the names of which are connected with Russia and the Soviet past. Also today, in particular, Moskovska Street in the city center was renamed to Knyaziv Ostrozkyh Street. A week before, the Kyiv City Council renamed 95 Kyiv streets, squares and alleys.
- Roman Ratushny became famous during a series of protest actions against the development of Protasiv Yar in Kyiv. He was the head of the initiative, and then of the public organization "Protect Protasiv Yar". The Town Hall was also suspected during riots near the Presidentʼs Office for actions in support of activist Serhiy Sternenko. Then the windows of the building were broken and the doors were burned.
- On June 14, it became known that Roman Ratushny died while fighting as part of the 93rd mechanized brigade near Izyum. During his farewell to the activist, Klitschko promised to leave Protasiv Yar as a green zone, later the Kyiv City Council supported the creation of a landscape reserve in Protasiv Yar.