There will be a street named after the fallen activist Roman Ratushny in Kyiv. The City State Administration supported the renaming

The Kyiv City Council supported the renaming of Volhohradska Street in the Solomyanskyi District to Roman Ratushny Street.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported this on September 8.

Apart Volhohradska Street, today there are about 40 streets, alleys and squares in the capital, the names of which are connected with Russia and the Soviet past. Also today, in particular, Moskovska Street in the city center was renamed to Knyaziv Ostrozkyh Street. A week before, the Kyiv City Council renamed 95 Kyiv streets, squares and alleys.