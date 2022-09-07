The initial demining of the liberated territories of Ukraine will last a year

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the initial demining of the liberated territories will last approximately one year.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alyona Matveeva, Ukrinform reports.

This means that in certain areas liberated from the Russians, roads and entrances to settlements are first demined. Then there are residential areas, areas around settlements and civil infrastructure.

"We are oriented that primary demining of the de-occupied territories will last one year. Then the demining of forest strips, fields, reservoirs, underway, etc." Matveeva noted.