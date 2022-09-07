The initial demining of the liberated territories of Ukraine will last a year

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the initial demining of the liberated territories will last approximately one year.
This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alyona Matveeva, Ukrinform reports.
This means that in certain areas liberated from the Russians, roads and entrances to settlements are first demined. Then there are residential areas, areas around settlements and civil infrastructure.
"We are oriented that primary demining of the de-occupied territories will last one year. Then the demining of forest strips, fields, reservoirs, underway, etc." Matveeva noted.
Separately, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that as of September 6, the dangerous territory was reduced from 300 000 square kilometers to 185 000. However, it is slightly smaller than the area of Belarus.
Currently, the efforts of pyrotechnicians are focused on the territories of Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions and on eliminating the consequences of constant shelling in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.
According to the State Emergency Service, 152 people, including 13 children, were injured by explosive objects in Ukraine. 39 people died, four of them — children.
- Today, Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Almost a third of the countryʼs territory (about 200 000 square kilometers) needs demining.
- In June, the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhy stated that, according to the approximate calculations of the sappers, it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.
- The State Emergency Service has created a mobile application for mine safety. It will help detect and report explosive objects.