Overview of September 6 events: the UAF are advancing in Kherson region, and a series of explosions rang out in occupied Berdyansk

The Armed Forces of Southern Ukraine destroyed 86 Russians, four tanks, 12 pieces of equipment, four howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", three guns "Hyacinth-B" and "Hyacinth-S", a communication station, and an anti-tank missile system. In addition, an enemy UAV "Orlan-10", a Ka-52 helicopter, and two Kh-59 missiles, which the Russians launched over the liberated territories of the Kherson region, were shot down.

Ukrainian aviation made 18 strikes on enemy positions, logistics, command, and support points. Artillery fired at the Russians 370 times. The fire was directed at air defense units, electronic warfare stations, and pontoon crossings near Daryivka and along the Kakhovska HPP.

At night, the enemy once again launched a missie attack on Kharkiv. In the Industrialny district, a two-story building was damaged, and a private residential building was destroyed. A 73-year-old woman died. In addition, four out of six cruise missiles fired by Russian bombers in the Caspian Sea area were shot down over the Mykolaiv region.

In the morning, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region three times with rocket launchers. Two people, a man and a woman, were injured in Nikopol. 20 high-rise buildings and 11 private buildings were damaged in the city. The shells hit a kindergarten, two lyceums, a center for technical creativity, and a sports club.

Pro-Russian and occupation mass media reported on the explosion in Berdyansk. It happened near a building occupied by Russian occupiers. In the same mass media, there was information that the car of the "commandant of the city", colonel of the Russian army Artem Bardin, was blown up, he later died in the hospital. Russian propagandists who are in Kherson report 8-10 explosions in the city.

Russia buys shells for artillery and short-range missiles from North Korea. This is written by The New York Times with reference to officials and declassified data of American intelligence. Journalists do not yet have accurate information about the weapons that Russia is buying, but according to their information, it is about millions of shells.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has published a report based on the results of its visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control. The report states that there is an urgent need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident that could result from military action. In this context, IAEA Director General Raffaele Grossi said that, while past strikes have not caused a nuclear emergency, they pose a continuing threat to nuclear security. The radiation level in this area remains normal.

The Shariyʼs party was finally banned in Ukraine. The Security Service of Ukraine, which initiated the ban, announced this on September 6. The reasons for banning the party were SBU materials on the involvement of the leader and leading officials of the Sharia party in destabilizing the socio-political situation in Ukraine and undermining state security.