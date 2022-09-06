FT: The European Union is discussing two options for limiting Russian gas prices

The European Union is developing a mechanism for limiting the price of Russian gas. So far, the European Commission is considering two options for introducing such a restriction.

The Financial Times writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The first option provides for the introduction of a price limit for Russian gas for all EU member states. In addition, a separate company will be created in the European Union, which will deal with procurement for all countries. But there they assess the risks of such an idea, since the Russian “Gazprom” may consider it a force majeure and terminate existing gas supply contracts.

The second option provides for the division of the EU into "red" and "green" zones, depending on the extent to which countries are at risk of gas supply interruptions. In the "red" zones, countries will have the right to buy Russian gas at any price, and in the "green" zones — only at a limited price. According to the EU, this will prevent possible problems with supplies, because in case of an emergency, gas can be supplied to the "green" zones from the "red" zones.