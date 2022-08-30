”Gazprom” stops the supply of gas to the largest customer in France due to “non-payment”

The Russian gas company "Gazprom" announced that it will stop supplying gas to the French company Engie from September 1. Gazprom accuses the largest French supplier of "non-payment of July deliveries in full".

This is stated in the message of "Gazprom".

The Russians claim that as of the end of the working day on August 30, Gazprom Export had not received the entire required amount from Engie. In response, the French counterparty was notified of the complete cessation of supplies from September 1 until the time of receiving the money.

Gazprom explains the decision by Putinʼs decree of March 31, 2022, which allegedly prohibits the supply of gas to a foreign buyer without full payment within the contract period.