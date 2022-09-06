Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 fallen defenders

Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 more fallen defenders.
"One more operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 more of its defenders [...]. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories noted in a brief statement.
- In total, during the full-scale war, Ukraine returned the bodies of more than 550 dead Ukrainian defenders.
- On August 11, the General Staff announced that it had changed the name of the project for the evacuation of military bodies. "Evacuation 200" is now called "On the Shield".