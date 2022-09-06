News

Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 fallen defenders

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 more fallen defenders.

"One more operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine returned the bodies of 25 more of its defenders [...]. The process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories noted in a brief statement.