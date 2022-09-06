“This is it, folks!” — Johnson gave a farewell speech

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his last speech as Prime Minister and left his residence.

This is reported by the BBC.

During the speech, he promised to support the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also called on all party members to do the same.

“I know Liz Truss and this dedicated Conservative government will do everything they can to help people get through this crisis... and we will win. If Putin thinks he can succeed by blackmailing and intimidating the British people, he is absolutely wrong," Johnson noted.

He also recalled that it was his government that made Brexit happen, ensured the fastest introduction of vaccination in Europe and ensured its rapid distribution. Johnson also emphasized that the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which he advocated, affected the course of the war.

Johnson and Liz Truss will take the same plane to Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II will hold a meeting with them and an official handover ceremony at Balmoral Castle.