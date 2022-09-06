China launched two experimental satellites into orbit using the Kuaizhou-1A (Fast Boat) launch vehicle.

This was reported by the Xinhua agency.

The rocket successfully launched from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern China. The launch was carried out at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time (05:24 a.m. Kyiv time). It is noted that CentiSpace-1-S3 and CentiSpace-1-S4 satellites successfully reached the planned orbit. For the carrier rockets of the "Kuaizhou-1A" series, this flight was the seventeenth.

According to open sources, the CentiSpace-1 series satellites are commercial small satellites from the Beijing-based company Future Navigation. They should test methods of strengthening the GNSS satellite navigation system, in particular intersatellite laser communication.