China launched two experimental satellites into orbit using the Kuaizhou-1A (Fast Boat) launch vehicle.
This was reported by the Xinhua agency.
The rocket successfully launched from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern China. The launch was carried out at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time (05:24 a.m. Kyiv time). It is noted that CentiSpace-1-S3 and CentiSpace-1-S4 satellites successfully reached the planned orbit. For the carrier rockets of the "Kuaizhou-1A" series, this flight was the seventeenth.
According to open sources, the CentiSpace-1 series satellites are commercial small satellites from the Beijing-based company Future Navigation. They should test methods of strengthening the GNSS satellite navigation system, in particular intersatellite laser communication.
- On December 30, 2021, China successfully launched a new experimental communication technology satellite.
- In November of the same year, China successfully launched three new Earth remote sensing satellites.
- Before that, China launched the Shijian-21 satellite into orbit. It will test technology that prevents the formation of space debris in near-Earth space.