“Gazprom” reported on the suspension of gas supply through the “Nord Stream” pipeline

Russiaʼs company “Gazprom” has reported on a complete shutdown of gas supplies through the “Nord Stream” pipeline.

This was reported by the company itself.

The stoppage was explained by a malfunction in the single compressor station "Portova", where "an oil leak with an admixture of sealing compound was detected through the connectors of the terminal connections of the cable lines of the low and intermediate pressure rotor speed sensors."

Also, oil was found in the area of the cable line in the external terminal box of the automatic control system of the unit. “Gazprom” insists that the acts of detection of oil leaks were signed by representatives of the Siemens company, who help with maintenance.