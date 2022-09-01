The IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The IAEA mission arrived in the occupied Energodar, at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This information was confirmed by the Ukrainian Energoatom.
Russian propagandists from the RIA Novosti publication published a video of the missionʼs arrival at the ZNPP.
A few hours before the arrival of the mission, the Russians staged another provocation — they shelled the city of Energodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Before that, the Russians reported about "Ukrainian landing forces" who were trying to "seize the ZNPP" and about "saboteurs".
- On August 31, the IAEA mission left the capital for the ZNPP. The occupiers said that the mission will work at the station for one day, although the IAEA expects a longer period. The delegation plans to assess in detail the physical protection of the station, nuclear safety and guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.
- Ukraine expects that as a result of the missionʼs visit, the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP and Energodar will be demilitarized, and Russian troops and equipment will leave the station, as well as Rosatom employees.