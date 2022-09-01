The IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The IAEA mission arrived in the occupied Energodar, at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This information was confirmed by the Ukrainian Energoatom.

Russian propagandists from the RIA Novosti publication published a video of the missionʼs arrival at the ZNPP.

A few hours before the arrival of the mission, the Russians staged another provocation — they shelled the city of Energodar and the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Before that, the Russians reported about "Ukrainian landing forces" who were trying to "seize the ZNPP" and about "saboteurs".