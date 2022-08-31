The occupiers are blocking the IAEA mission. They refused to give special passes

The occupiers are blocking the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which went from Kyiv to Zaporizhzhia NPP for inspection.

This is reported by the Russian BBC service.

The occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia refused to issue special passes to the delegation. She will have to stand in line at the Russian checkpoint to get to the occupied territories.

The corresponding information came from the so-called member of the "main council" of the Zaporizhzhia region, a collaborator of Volodymyr Rogov. According to him, the representatives were allegedly able to reach the NPP from Russia "quickly and without obstacles".

The TASS Kremlin agency writes that the occupation authorities expect the mission to arrive at the ZNPP in the morning of September 1.