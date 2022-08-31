The US Ministry of Justice accused Donald Trump of trying to hide secret documents found in his residence

The US Department of Justice has accused former President Donald Trump of trying to hide classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence during searches.

CNN writes about it.

So far, this is the most serious accusation against Trump in this case. The Ministry of Justice said in a statement that classified documents were tried to be removed from the room where they were kept in order to complicate the FBIʼs investigation.

Some of the documents are believed to have been removed from the room before it was examined by Trumpʼs lawyers as part of an order to turn over all documents. That could indicate wrongdoing, as Trumpʼs lawyers later told investigators they inspected the storage facility and turned over all the documents.

In total, 320 documents with restricted access were found in Trumpʼs possession.

On August 9, Trump reported that his house in Florida was searched by FBI agents and the safe was broken into. The media reported that the search was related to an investigation into Trumpʼs misappropriation of White House documents that he could have taken to Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier, the National Archives said that Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained "classified national security information" and official correspondence between Trump and other leaders.

On August 23, Trump filed a lawsuit to halt the Justice Departmentʼs investigation.

On August 26, the US Ministry of Justice made public the grounds for searches of Trumpʼs estate. The former president himself called it "cunning PR" and "shame."