Media: FIFA sold the rights to broadcast the World Cup in Qatar to Russian TV channels

The International Union of Football Associations (FIFA) sold the right to broadcast matches of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to three Russian TV channels — VGTRK, "Pervy" and "Match TV".
"RBK-Sport" writes about this with reference to sources.
TV channels will pay $13 million for the opportunity to broadcast the World Cup. The Telesport company will receive $1 million, as it acted as an agent during the signing of the agreement.
The Russian national team has been excluded from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- UEFA and FIFA expelled the Russian national team and clubs from international football competitions on February 28. Due to the war , there will be no Russian teams even in the game FIFA 23.
- In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected all of Russiaʼs appeals against the decision to exclude it from international football competitions.
- The national team of Ukraine, if it passes the qualification stage, will play at the 2022 World Cup in its group with the teams of England, the USA and Iran.