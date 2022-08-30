Media: FIFA sold the rights to broadcast the World Cup in Qatar to Russian TV channels

The International Union of Football Associations (FIFA) sold the right to broadcast matches of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to three Russian TV channels — VGTRK, "Pervy" and "Match TV".

"RBK-Sport" writes about this with reference to sources.

TV channels will pay $13 million for the opportunity to broadcast the World Cup. The Telesport company will receive $1 million, as it acted as an agent during the signing of the agreement.

The Russian national team has been excluded from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.