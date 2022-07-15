The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Russiaʼs appeal to exclude it from international football competitions

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected all Russiaʼs appeals against UEFA and FIFAʼs decision to exclude it from international football competitions. It is about both the national team and football clubs.

This is reported on the courtʼs website.

"In all these cases, the panel found that the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the reaction of the public and governments around the world created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond. In deciding that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their auspices while such circumstances persist, the Commission ruled that both parties acted within the powers granted to them in accordance with their statutes and regulations," the statement said.

The court emphasized that the panel did not establish the nature and causes of the conflict, but focused exclusively on its consequences for world football. The board considers it sad the decision to exclude Russian football players and clubs from international competitions, because they are not responsible for military operations in Ukraine, but such a decision is necessary to ensure the safety of football competitions in other parts of the world.