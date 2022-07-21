There will be no Russian teams in FIFA 23 due to the war in Ukraine

There will be no Russian teams in the football simulator FIFA 23: neither the national team nor Russian clubs.

This is reported by Eurogamer.

"We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainians, we call for an end to the invasion of Ukraine," EA SPORTS developer said in a statement.

Back in March, EA SPORTS removed Russian national teams and Russian clubs from FIFA 22. The company stopped selling games and content in Russia and Belarus, and removed Russian and Belarusian teams from its eSports leagues.

FIFA 23 will be released on October 1, 2022. This will be the last FIFA from EA Sports, then the name of the game will be changed.