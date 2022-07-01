The creators of World of Tanks have confirmed their withdrawal from Russia and Belarus

The Wargaming company, known for the World of Tanks game, has left the Russian and Belarusian markets.

"Babel" was informed about this by the company itself.

At the beginning of April, the company officially announced that it condemns the war and leaves the Russian and Belarusian markets, and transfers its gaming business in these countries to Lesta Studio, a partner company with which it is severing all ties. At the same time, it later turned out that Lesta Studio is actually a branch of Wargaming, as it belongs to it.