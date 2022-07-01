The creators of World of Tanks have confirmed their withdrawal from Russia and Belarus

The Wargaming company, known for the World of Tanks game, has left the Russian and Belarusian markets.
"Babel" was informed about this by the company itself.
At the beginning of April, the company officially announced that it condemns the war and leaves the Russian and Belarusian markets, and transfers its gaming business in these countries to Lesta Studio, a partner company with which it is severing all ties. At the same time, it later turned out that Lesta Studio is actually a branch of Wargaming, as it belongs to it.
"Wargaming is no longer the founder/owner of Lesta — the relevant legal changes have finally been made to the Unified Register of Legal Entities of the Russian Federation. The long term is determined by the legal features of the companyʼs exit from the market and the preparation of relevant documents. As previously reported, since March 31, Wargaming has not received profit from the markets of Russia and Belarus and will not receive it in the future," the company said.
They also provided photocopies of extracts from the Russian register of legal entities, which confirm that Wargaming no longer owns Lesta Studio.