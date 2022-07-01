Nvidia no longer sells cloud gaming software licenses to Russian companies. Sberbank, Yandex and MTS will face problems

The American company Nvidia has stopped selling and renewing licenses to Russian companies for software (software) for cloud gaming.

The Russian "Kommersant" writes about it.

This is an Nvidia Grid system that allows you to distribute cores on a server video card. Eight players could play at once from one server with two Nvidia cards, now only two. In essence, the licenses allowed to optimize the operation of the equipment and connect more players at once.

Due to the companyʼs decision, prices for cloud gaming services in Russia began to rise. Problems can also start in the work of supercomputers of Sberbank, Yandex and MTS operator, which use Nvidia Grid technology.