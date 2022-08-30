Germanyʼs Ministry of Defense: The Bundeswehrʼs capacity to supply weapons to Ukraine is almost exhausted

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that soon the supplies of weapons to Ukraine from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr will run out.

This is reported by the German publication Welt.

"I have to admit as defense minister that we are reaching the limit of what we can hand over from the Bundeswehr," Lambrecht said, adding that the Bundeswehr must be able to guarantee national defense and the defense of NATO, and as defense minister she will ensure that this is the case. and further.

The minister also expressed optimistic hopes about plans to exchange equipment with Greece in support of Ukraine.