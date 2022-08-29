Mass media: the ex-Deputy of Peopleʼs Republic and collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov was killed in the occupied Kherson region

The collaborator, former Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksiy Kovaliov was killed on the occupied territory of the Kherson region.
This was reported by the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" (“Ukrainian Truth”) with reference to sources in "Servant of the People".
This information was also disseminated by the Kherson edition "Most", as well as the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Serhii Khlan.
Law enforcement agencies indirectly confirmed the information about Kovaliovʼs death to "Most" publication. At the same time, the publication notes that the sources are careful with their statements, as there is a possibility of staging.
"There was information that the traitor ex-Deputy Oleksiy Kovalioov was killed in Zaliznyi Port. The data needs to be clarified, but it is interesting that the propaganda media also reported on the death of their "minister", although they immediately deleted it," Khlan wrote.
- Kovaliov was elected to one of the districts of the Kherson region in 2019. In the parliament, he was a member of the "Servant of the People" faction and was a member of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy. After the start of a large-scale war, Kovaliov went to the occupied Kherson region. On June 8, a case was opened against him for collaborationism. The State Bureau of Investigation stated that enterprises controlled by Kovaliov supply food to the temporarily occupied Crimea and sell it on the territory of the Russian Federation. The “Servant of the People” party expelled him from its faction and appealed to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraianian Parliament) to strip Kovaliov of his mandate, and also called on the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SSU to take Kovaliovʼs case to court as soon as possible and to confiscate his property and assets.
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, in the city of Hola Prystan, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" was taken in relation to Kovaliov. Later, he appeared on the video and declared about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services."
- On July 4, Kovaliov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson region. On July 6, he was informed of suspicion of treason. Later, the court chose a preventive measure for him. Kovaliov is currently wanted. According to the courtʼs decision, his property was seized — shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities, bank accounts and the property of Interradio, the Ukrainian information and entertainment “Channel 4”.