Mass media: the ex-Deputy of Peopleʼs Republic and collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov was killed in the occupied Kherson region

The collaborator, former Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksiy Kovaliov was killed on the occupied territory of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" (“Ukrainian Truth”) with reference to sources in "Servant of the People".

This information was also disseminated by the Kherson edition "Most", as well as the deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, Serhii Khlan.

Law enforcement agencies indirectly confirmed the information about Kovaliovʼs death to "Most" publication. At the same time, the publication notes that the sources are careful with their statements, as there is a possibility of staging.

"There was information that the traitor ex-Deputy Oleksiy Kovalioov was killed in Zaliznyi Port. The data needs to be clarified, but it is interesting that the propaganda media also reported on the death of their "minister", although they immediately deleted it," Khlan wrote.