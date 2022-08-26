Ministry of Health: Ukraine has purchased a sufficient number of drugs in case of an accident at nuclear power plants

Ukraine has purchased a sufficient amount of drugs to protect the thyroid gland in case of an accident at nuclear power plants, in particular at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko, Ukrinform reports.

"The state has purchased enough drugs that will allow us to protect the thyroid gland so that radioactive iodine does not have a negative effect, and they will be issued when needed. All healthcare facilities in the potential impact zone are equipped with this drug," Lyashko said.

He added that the Ministryʼs regional warehouses also store a sufficient amount of this drug to quickly deliver it to the designated regions. At the same time, the minister urged people not to buy iodine-containing drugs in pharmacies.

"It is also unnecessary to buy iodine-containing drugs, we have a purchased drug in exactly the dosage recommended by our scientists. There will be enough one pill in the first stage. Thatʼs all there is. But for now, if it is not distributed to people, it is solely for the reason that there is no need, or for the reason that people will not drink it for preventive purposes out of fear. Because medicines are not sweets, they should be used when necessary, when prescribed by a doctor," the minister emphasized.