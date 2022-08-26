Italy will provide Ukraine with €2 million for demining

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio announced the allocation of €2 million to Ukraine for demining de-occupied territories.

This is reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Di Maio stated this during a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi.

"This is a brotherhood between cities that was born either before the war or during it. And we want to use this channel to work towards the restoration of Ukraine. Starting today, Italy will be able to join Ukraineʼs reconstruction projects both at the highest state level and at local levels. As part of this project, we decided to provide €2 million, which will be sent for humanitarian demining," noted the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry.

He also added that Italy will be able to hand over some of the equipment to Ukrainian rescuers in the near future.