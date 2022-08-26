Zaporizhzhia NPP workers are preparing to restore power to two power units

Currently, all power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) are disconnected from the power grid. The stationʼs own needs for power supply are provided through a repaired line from the Ukrainian power system.
The press service of "Energoatom" informs about this.
The power supply line of the ZNPP to the energy system of Ukraine has also been restored. Work is currently underway to connect power units No. 5 and No. 6 of Zaporizhzhya NPP to the power grid.
There are currently no comments on the operation of security systems.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — "Dniprovska".
- "Energoatom" reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhya TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.
- Bloomberg reports that the IAEA security mission wants to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP before September 5.