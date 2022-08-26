Zaporizhzhia NPP workers are preparing to restore power to two power units

Currently, all power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) are disconnected from the power grid. The stationʼs own needs for power supply are provided through a repaired line from the Ukrainian power system.

The press service of "Energoatom" informs about this.

The power supply line of the ZNPP to the energy system of Ukraine has also been restored. Work is currently underway to connect power units No. 5 and No. 6 of Zaporizhzhya NPP to the power grid.

There are currently no comments on the operation of security systems.