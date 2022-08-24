Volodymyr Zelensky presented Boris Johnson with the highest Ukrainian award — the Order of Freedom

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson with the Order of Freedom. This is the highest award that a foreigner can receive in Ukraine.

Today, August 24, Johnson came to Kyiv for the third time since the start of the full-scale war to confirm his support and commitment to Ukraine.

"I have the honor to present Boris with the Order of Freedom on behalf of all Ukrainians. This award fully reflects what Boris has done and is doing for our country and all of Europe," Zelensky said at a joint press conference and presented Johnson with the award.

Johnson thanked the people of Ukraine for such an honor and recognition of Britainʼs efforts.