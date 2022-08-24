Volodymyr Zelensky presented Boris Johnson with the highest Ukrainian award — the Order of Freedom

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson with the Order of Freedom. This is the highest award that a foreigner can receive in Ukraine.
Today, August 24, Johnson came to Kyiv for the third time since the start of the full-scale war to confirm his support and commitment to Ukraine.
"I have the honor to present Boris with the Order of Freedom on behalf of all Ukrainians. This award fully reflects what Boris has done and is doing for our country and all of Europe," Zelensky said at a joint press conference and presented Johnson with the award.
Johnson thanked the people of Ukraine for such an honor and recognition of Britainʼs efforts.
- On July 7, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. He will serve as the head of the party and the government until a new one is elected. This was preceded by a series of scandals — Johnson was accused of organizing a party without observing the quarantine measures that the government introduced throughout Great Britain due to the coronavirus. He was also criticized for appointing Christopher Pincher, who was accused of harassing two colleagues. At the beginning of July, more than 50 members of his cabinet and high-ranking officials left Johnson due to scandals.
- On July 21, the British Parliament went on vacation. During this time, members of the Conservative Party across the country (approximately 160,000 members) will vote by post for the new leader. The result will be announced on September 5.