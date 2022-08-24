The Pope called the daughter of the ideologue of the “Russian Peace” Dugin “an innocent victim of war.” The ambassador of Ukraine in the Vatican reacted

Pope Francis called the deceased Daria Dugin, the daughter of the ideologue of the "Russian peace" Oleksandr Dugin, an "innocent victim of the war". The Ukrainian ambassador to the Vatican criticized this statement.
Ambassador of Ukraine Andriy Yurash wrote about this on Twitter.
- On the evening of August 20, a car exploded in the suburbs of Moscow, where Daria Dugin, the daughter of the Russian philosopher and ideologue of the "Russian peace" Oleksandr Dugin, was. She died on the spot. 29-year-old Darya worked as a journalist and supported Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. In March 2022, it was added to the US sanctions list, and in June, it came under the sanctions of Great Britain.
- The Russian FSB accused Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk of murdering Dugina, who allegedly left for Estonia with her daughter after the car was blown up. "Azov" and the National Guard denied this statement.