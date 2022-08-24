MDI: Russia is sending sailors and soldiers of the Russian Missile Forces to fight in the infantry. So far, only 1% of Russian rocket soldiers have agreed

Due to heavy losses, the Russian army is recruiting strategic missile units and marines of the Russian Armed Forces.

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI).

But recruitment for the war in Ukraine is not going very well. As of August 22, only 1% of Russian missile troops from the total number of required personnel are ready to fight against Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the commanders of the Russian marines complain that due to the use of their military for the wrong purpose, they lose the ability to perform tasks during naval amphibious operations.

Before being sent to the front, Russian sailors undergo only basic training for two weeks. This further reduces the combat effectiveness of units.