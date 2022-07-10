Intelligence: Russia is sending prisoners to the war with Ukraine. All of them are promised amnesty after half a year of “service”

Due to significant losses in the war with Ukraine and the lack of people willing to fight, Russia is recruiting recruits in places of deprivation of liberty.

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to the Intelligence, such recruitment took place in colonies in the Republic of Adygea. After signing and fulfilling the contracts with the private military company, the "prisoners" are promised full amnesty.

The gathering of recruits takes place at a military training ground near the Molkino village of the Krasnodar Territory. It is known as the training base for the "Wagner" fighters.

Convicts for the war in Ukraine are also being recruited in the prisons of Rostov, St. Petersburg, and Nizhny Novgorod. The article under which a particular person was convicted is not taken into account. All recruits are promised full amnesty after 6 months of "service", even if the person has committed murder or other serious crimes.

At the same time, all convicts must wear special tokens indicating their status. They are forbidden to have touch phones — only outdated push-button devices.

Interviews with prisoners are conducted by servicemen of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Recruits are told that they plan to recruit up to 10,000 volunteers within two months. After that, the composition of the group will be transferred to Donbas. In particular, the convicts are sent to seize the roads in the direction of Izyum — Slovyansk — Bakhmut.