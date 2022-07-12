In Russian employment centers, they began to recruit the unemployed for the war in Ukraine

Unemployed Russians who are registered in employment centers are offered to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.

A person who is registered in one of the employment centers in Tatarstan told the Russian publication "Vazhnye istorii" about this.

Recruits are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement and are promised a salary of about 300,000 rubles a month.

"Eight other people came there with me. At first, we didnʼt know anything: an employee of the employment center talked to us, offered various vacancies, and then they started calling us one by one to a separate office. I came in second to last. A man is sitting in the office and pushes me a piece of paper — a military non-disclosure agreement: I have to sign that I will not tell [about our conversation] and that it has been explained to me what the consequences will be [if I tell]. I began to ask what the consequences were, whether criminal liability was foreseen. "The FSB deals with this, and we just issue a warning," the man said. And then he said that "there is no point in talking to me at all" and removed this piece of paper — he allowed me not to sign," the interlocutor told journalists.

Then the recruiter said that a battalion was being formed in Kazan. He repeated several times that the battalion is a reserve and will stand on the territory of Russia near the border with Ukraine for protection, and most likely will not take part in hostilities.

And then he added: "Well, maybe sometimes we will have to visit the territory of Ukraine." He offered the unemployed Russian to conclude a contract and said that they would pay about 300,000 rubles a month.

The journalists contacted the employment center, where the unemployed were offered to go to Ukraine. They said that it is possible to conclude a contract and go to war only through the military commissariat.