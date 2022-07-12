In Russian employment centers, they began to recruit the unemployed for the war in Ukraine

Unemployed Russians who are registered in employment centers are offered to sign a contract and go to war in Ukraine.
A person who is registered in one of the employment centers in Tatarstan told the Russian publication "Vazhnye istorii" about this.
Recruits are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement and are promised a salary of about 300,000 rubles a month.
"Eight other people came there with me. At first, we didnʼt know anything: an employee of the employment center talked to us, offered various vacancies, and then they started calling us one by one to a separate office. I came in second to last. A man is sitting in the office and pushes me a piece of paper — a military non-disclosure agreement: I have to sign that I will not tell [about our conversation] and that it has been explained to me what the consequences will be [if I tell]. I began to ask what the consequences were, whether criminal liability was foreseen. "The FSB deals with this, and we just issue a warning," the man said. And then he said that "there is no point in talking to me at all" and removed this piece of paper — he allowed me not to sign," the interlocutor told journalists.
Then the recruiter said that a battalion was being formed in Kazan. He repeated several times that the battalion is a reserve and will stand on the territory of Russia near the border with Ukraine for protection, and most likely will not take part in hostilities.
And then he added: "Well, maybe sometimes we will have to visit the territory of Ukraine." He offered the unemployed Russian to conclude a contract and said that they would pay about 300,000 rubles a month.
The journalists contacted the employment center, where the unemployed were offered to go to Ukraine. They said that it is possible to conclude a contract and go to war only through the military commissariat.
- They also began recruiting prisoners from Russian colonies to participate in the war with Ukraine. They are offered to go fight as part of Wagnerʼs PMС and are promised amnesty after six months, regardless of the gravity of the crime.