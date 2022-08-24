“Diia” has launched a quick registration of an LLC

On August 24, the "Diia" portal launched the function of automatic registration of a limited liability company. From now on, you can open a business literally in two seconds.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

Back in October 2020, the Ministry of Statistics launched the LLC registration service with the state registrar. About 13 000 Ukrainians managed to use it. Now the state registrar was removed from the process to save time.

Now entrepreneurs do not need to wait for the officialʼs decision or the state registrarʼs response. You can use the service anywhere using the "Diia" application.