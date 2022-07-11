About ten new services will appear in Diia. Documents will be translated into English

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has prepared about ten new services and documents for launch in Diia [e-government platform]. They will appear in the application within a month.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, an electronic pension certificate and a residence permit will be presented this week in a beta test. Testing of military bonds and the first services of the Notary are also on the line.

Fedorov added that digital documents in the application will soon be translated into English.

"Technical passport sharing" will also return to "Diia". It will be possible to share the document with another person who drives the same car. This service was already launched in February, but due to the war, the Ministry of Digital Transformation had to temporarily stop its work.