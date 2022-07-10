The Ministry of Education and Culture is working on the adding documents about education in “Diia”

The Ministry of Education and Science is working on adding education documents into the "Diia" application. Many Ukrainians from the occupied territories or those abroad need such documents.

The press service of the Ministry of Education and Culture writes about this.

"Currently, a draft resolution of the Сabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has been prepared on the display of information contained in documents about basic secondary, full general secondary, professional (technical), vocational pre-university and higher education by means of the Unified state web portal of electronic services using the Diшa mobile application," informed the Minister.

The agency also noted that currently, thanks to the The Single State Electronic Database on education portal, Ukrainians can obtain data on their education documents using an electronic signature. Information obtained from this portal can be used to check data in the Register of Education Documents. And an extract from this register can already be "useful for the recognition of Ukrainian educational documents for further study and employment abroad, in particular in the countries of the European Higher Education Area."