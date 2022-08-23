The SBI has announced suspicion of two Russian military personnel for terror against civilians in Borodyanka and Makariv

The State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicions against two members of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade from Buryatia (military unit 69647, Kyakhta village), who terrorized the residents of Borodyanka and Makariv villages of Kyiv region during the occupation.

This is reported on the SBI website.

These two Russians used civilians as human shields, tortured them, beat them, and engaged in looting. They repeatedly shelled residential buildings and objects of civil infrastructure in these villages.

Two Russian occupiers were notified of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons (part 2 of article 28, part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this, they face up to 12 years in prison.