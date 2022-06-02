Troops of the “elite unit” of the Rosgvardia looted in Kyiv oblast — police have declared suspicion of ten occupiers from Russia

Investigators from the Main Investigation Department, together with officers from the Cyber Police Department and colleagues from the Department of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine, identified servicemen of the Russian Federation who looted the homes of residents of the Bucha community in Kyiv oblast.

This was reported by the National Police.

Police found that among the looters were servicemen of the military unit №6720 of the Rosgvardia (National Guard of Russia). This is the so-called "elite unit", founded and directly subordinated to President Vladimir Putin.

It was them who took away the property of Ukrainians during the occupation. At the same time, nothing was neglected, as the facts of misappropriation of not only financial savings, jewelry, computer or household appliances, but also of linen were established. After retreating to Belarus, the Russian occupiers sent these items by mail to their relatives in Russia.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified ten Russian military looters. In agreement with the prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, they were informed about the suspicion. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.