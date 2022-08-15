The police identified eight more looters from the “elite unit” of the Russian Guard. Suspicions were issued to them

Law enforcement officers identified eight more Russian military marauders from the so-called "elite unit" of the Russian Guard (military unit No. 6720), founded and directly subordinated to the president of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the National Police.

The aforementioned Russians took part in the temporary occupation of the Bucha community of Kyiv oblast, where they robbed the population from February 24 to March 31. These eight soldiers looted the homes of Ukrainians and took clothes, equipment, personal belongings, and even underwear to Belarusian territory. The Russians shipped the loot to Russia to their relatives. The post office of the city of Mozyr provided services to the occupiers.

The mentioned persons have been charged with violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), for which they face up to 12 years in prison.