The Security Service of Ukraine identified the squad commander close to Kadyrov who tortured the teenager during the occupation of Kyiv oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) identified the "friend" of Ramzan Kadyrov, who tortured the teenager during the occupation of Kyiv oblast. This is Bisayev Anzor Saladievich, the commander of the special purpose mobile unit of the Russian Guard in the Chechen Republic "Akhmat". He was part of Kadyrovʼs inner circle.

This was reported by the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, Bisayev interrogated a minor boy in his own house during the occupation of Babyntsi village, Bucha district. Threatening with a weapon, he demanded to be told about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The boy did not say anything to him, after which Bisayev took him out into the yard and handed him over to fellow servants.

In the yard, they put a knife to the boyʼs throat and continued to threaten him with a firearm. Later, the boy was put in an armored car, where the interrogations continued.

The law enforcement officers do not report the further fate of the boy. The commander of the formation was informed in absentia about the suspicion of taking hostages and torture of the civilian population (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).