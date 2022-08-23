Parents of adopted children may be deprived of their custody rights due to refusal of mandatory evacuation

Families, as well as foster carers and orphanages raising foster children, may lose their right to custody if they refuse mandatory evacuation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the corresponding initiative of the the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. If the guardians refuse to evacuate, the government will entrust the upbringing to more responsible people — in safe regions where the little ones will be sent.

Institutions or educators will be determined by the National Social Service on the basis of information from local authorities about foster families, family-type childrenʼs homes, families of foster educators and institutions where children can stay 24 hours a day.