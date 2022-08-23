Parents of adopted children may be deprived of their custody rights due to refusal of mandatory evacuation

Families, as well as foster carers and orphanages raising foster children, may lose their right to custody if they refuse mandatory evacuation.
This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.
The Cabinet of Ministers supported the corresponding initiative of the the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. If the guardians refuse to evacuate, the government will entrust the upbringing to more responsible people — in safe regions where the little ones will be sent.
Institutions or educators will be determined by the National Social Service on the basis of information from local authorities about foster families, family-type childrenʼs homes, families of foster educators and institutions where children can stay 24 hours a day.
- Mandatory evacuation in Donetsk region began on August 2. Subsequently, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported that evacuation may be implemented in several more regions — Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.
- According to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, officials hope that a little more than 200 000 people will remain in the region by the heating season. The state will be able to provide them with heat. At the same time, approximately 350 000 residents live in Donetsk region.
- On August 19, Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic of Ukraine, reported that more than seven thousand people had been evacuated from the Donetsk region since the beginning of August. Among them, almost 1.5 thousand are children.