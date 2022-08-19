The Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk: Since the beginning of August, more than seven thousand people have been evacuated from the Donetsk oblast

Iryna Vereshchuk, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic of Ukraine, reported that more than seven thousand people had been evacuated from the Donetsk oblast since the beginning of August. Among them, almost 1.5 thousand are children.

This is written by the press service of the Ministry for Reintegration of TOT.

Among the 7 000 evacuees are 1 500 children, 45 large families, as well as several hundred citizens with limited mobility and people with disabilities.

"We are ready to evacuate 200 000 residents of Donetsk oblast to more safe oblasts. There are places, people are waiting. The main thing is to decide!" she emphasized.