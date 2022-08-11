Mandatory evacuation may be introduced in several regions yet

Mandatory evacuation of the population can be implemented not only in Donetsk oblast, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration, Iryna Vereshchuk, stated.

"Mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk oblast is the first and so far the only one. But our forecasts and analyzes indicate that it will continue in other regions as well," she noted.

According to her, the situation is getting worse, and with the onset of the autumn-winter heating period, it will worsen even more.

"We understand what the enemy is doing and predict that in the future they will aim to disable heating plants and critical facilities. We understand that not all of them will be able to be repaired and we understand that part of the cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts may be without means of living: heating, electricity. Even those existing networks, even if they are only electric, will not withstand the load, and we are already predicting this," added Vereshchuk.

She also added that in 10 days of August, 3 908 people were evacuated from the Donetsk oblast, including 777 children.

In addition, five thousand people left Kherson oblast, 5 123 people left Zaporizhia oblast, and 1 681 people left Kharkiv oblast.

A total of 12 054 people left the temporarily occupied territories, including 5 717 children.