The Cabinet of Ministers asks the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to introduce sanctions against the MP-collaborator Kovaliov

The Government of Ukraine asks the National Security and Defense Council to introduce sanctions against the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov. After the beginning of the invasion, he left for the occupied territory of the Kherson region and even got a position in the local "government".

This is stated in Cabinet Order No. 732.

They note that sanctions against Kovalev should be imposed for five years. The reason is that, as a MP, he "informatively contributes to taking actions and making decisions that cause significant damage to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The government wants the NSDC to block its assets in the territory controlled by Ukraine.