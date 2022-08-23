The Cabinet of Ministers asks the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to introduce sanctions against the MP-collaborator Kovaliov

The Government of Ukraine asks the National Security and Defense Council to introduce sanctions against the MP-collaborator, Oleksiy Kovaliov. After the beginning of the invasion, he left for the occupied territory of the Kherson region and even got a position in the local "government".
This is stated in Cabinet Order No. 732.
They note that sanctions against Kovalev should be imposed for five years. The reason is that, as a MP, he "informatively contributes to taking actions and making decisions that cause significant damage to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."
The government wants the NSDC to block its assets in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
- In 2019, Kovaliov himself was elected to one of the districts of the Kherson region. In the parliament, he was a member of the "Servant of the People" faction and was a member of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy. After the start of a large-scale war, Kovaliov went to the occupied Kherson region. On June 8, a case was opened against him for collaborationism. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) stated that enterprises controlled by Kovaliov supply food to the temporarily occupied Crimea and sell it on the territory of the Russian Federation. The “Servant of the People” party expelled him from its faction and appealed to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to strip Kovaliov of his mandate, and called on the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SSU to take Kovaliovʼs case to court as soon as possible and to confiscate his property and assets.
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, in the city of Hola Prystan, an attempt was made on a blacksmith — his car was blown up. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that a "certain action" was taken in relation to Kovaliov. Later, he appeared on video and declared about "sabotage by the Ukrainian special services."
- On July 4, Kovaliov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson region. On July 6, he was informed of suspicion of treason. Later, the court chose a preventive measure for him. Kovaliov is currently wanted. According to the courtʼs decision, his property was seized — shares in the authorized capital of three legal entities, bank accounts and the property of Interradio, the Ukrainian information and entertainment Channel 4.