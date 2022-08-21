The occupiers have increased the number of cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

Natalya Humenyuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported this.

"We observe that they have significantly increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea. In particular, with Kalibr missiles, there are currently 5 of them, including underwater ones. "The use of the Calibers tonight may be a sign that they are ready, they are ready to use them, even with their high cost and not a lot of them left," she said.

Humenyuk noted that the invaders will withdraw their forces to the South, because "the fortress of indomitability of Mykolaiv, which does not allow them to advance in the south, does not give them peace for a very long time." "We need to be prepared for the fact that they can apply it, but not to panic, not to create any unnecessary excitement," she urged.