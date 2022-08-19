The Maxar company took satellite images of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. There is no significant damage at the nuclear plant

On the morning of August 19, the Maxar company took new satellite images of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in occupied Energodar.
The company published the photos on Twitter. No significant signs of recent shelling or damage are visible in and around the nuclear plant.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. The Russians have already hit a high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer, near a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, and next to a welding station and a radiation source storage facility. The last shelling was on August 14.
- The occupiers said that on August 19 they were expecting a "large-scale provocation" at the ZNPP, allegedly from Ukraine, and announced an online broadcast. The Central Intelligence Agency reported that the Russians had announced an unexpected "day off" at the station. On August 19, only operative personnel will be at the ZNPP. Entry to all other employees will be closed. It is also known that the representatives of Rosatom, who have been constantly at the station lately, have urgently left the territory of the facility.