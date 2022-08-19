France announced that Putin agreed to send an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He told Macron this

French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is reported on the website of the President of France.

Macron stressed concern over the risks posed by the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP for nuclear safety and supported the speedy dispatch of IAEA experts to the site of the mission in agreement with Ukraine and the UN.

"The President of the Russian Federation informed the President of France of his consent to host this mission and the specified methods," the statement said. Macron and Putin will discuss the topic again in the coming days after agreeing on parameters.

Russian Interfax confirmed the phone call, reporting that "the presidents emphasized the importance of sending an IAEA mission to the NPP as soon as possible, which would be able to assess the real situation on the spot. On the Russian side, readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the Agencyʼs inspectors has been confirmed."