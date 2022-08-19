Business representatives were allowed to travel abroad in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed Ukrainian business representatives to travel abroad from September 1. This was announced by the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko during the telethon on August 19.

The following conditions must be met for departure:

salary must be officially paid;

not have arrears in taxes and fees;

the average salary of employees must be at least 20 thousand hryvnias;

10% of the staff will be able to leave, but no more than 10 people.

It will be possible to leave for up to 7 days. It will be possible to apply for departure through the "Diia" portal — there will be a mechanism "eTrip".

Businessmen were allowed to leave to participate in international events, sign contracts, and return to Ukraine to develop their business.