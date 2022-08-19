Business representatives were allowed to travel abroad in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed Ukrainian business representatives to travel abroad from September 1. This was announced by the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko during the telethon on August 19.
The following conditions must be met for departure:
- salary must be officially paid;
- not have arrears in taxes and fees;
- the average salary of employees must be at least 20 thousand hryvnias;
- 10% of the staff will be able to leave, but no more than 10 people.
It will be possible to leave for up to 7 days. It will be possible to apply for departure through the "Diia" portal — there will be a mechanism "eTrip".
Businessmen were allowed to leave to participate in international events, sign contracts, and return to Ukraine to develop their business.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov clarified that the entrepreneur will deposit 200,000 hryvnias as a deposit to his own account at Oschadbank. This money will be returned to him after the person who was on a business trip returns to Ukraine. In case of violation of the terms of the business trip, the deposit will be transferred to the needs of the Ministry of Defense, and the company will never again be able to issue new permits for employees to travel abroad, and the current ones will be canceled.
- Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, martial law has been established in Ukraine, and general mobilization has been announced, which prohibits conscripts from leaving the country. Currently, martial law and the terms of general mobilization have been extended until November 21, 2022.
- On August 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the third petition asking to cancel the restrictions on travel abroad for men aged 18-60 who do not have military experience. The President emphasized that the cancellation of these restrictions is possible only after the end of martial law in the country.